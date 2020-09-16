Person detained after ‘possible threat’ triggers lockdown at Darnell-Cookman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A message sent out Wednesday by the principal of Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts in Springfield informed parents that the school was locked down due to a “possible threat.”

Dr. Tyrus T. Lyles, the principal, said in a recorded message that the school was placed on lockdown, and soon after it was placed under a code yellow. He said that “students and staff are safe.”

News4Jax reporters counted about 10 cruisers at the school, and it appeared someone had been detained inside one of the cars.

“School police have detained a suspicious individual who was on our grounds and they are conducting an investigation,” Lyles said in a follow-up message.

Lyles informed parents that the code yellow was in effect for the remainder of the school day, but it did not affect dismissal.