St. Johns County officials warning nor’easter will bring dangerous beach conditions

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County is warning its residents and visitors to stay out of the ocean starting Saturday. The county says its beaches are forecasted to experience unusually high surf and tides, dangerous currents, and strong winds along the coastline due to a nor’easter.

The surf at Mickler’s Landing was fairly calm Thursday morning. The beach itself was smooth and relaxing. That’s why Tommy Boynton has made a habit of going there every morning.

“It’s just a really peaceful area,” Boynton said. “I come out here, breathe a little bit, get my exercise, then breathe again... then I’m ready for my day.”

Starting Saturday and into next, the county is urging people to use extreme caution while at the beach and to avoid swimming in the ocean altogether. A spokesman for St. Johns County Fire Rescue says because it is not technically beach season, beachgoers will not see tower lifeguards. But they will be doing roving patrols.

Signs posted at the foot of the beach are there to remind you that a red flag warning means business.

“You can see the current and everything,” Boynton said. “I don’t even go in there myself.”

The county says some pedestrian access points may be affected, tidal flooding could lead to restricting on-beach driving, and there could be threats of coastal flooding and erosion. Boynton says these are all good reminders to not take chances.

“Mother Nature will do whatever it wants to do, whether you want to be here or not,” Boynton said.

The county is recommending people keep an eye on beach access updates through its mobile app, Reach the Beaches. Apple and Android users can download it by searching for “St. Johns County Beaches” through Google Play or the app store. The county says it is updated daily. For more information, click here:

You can also follow St. Johns County Beaches on Facebook or Twitter (@SJCBeaches). For more information, please call 904.209.0331.