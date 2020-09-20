Duval County 7th and 8th graders return to classrooms Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More students will be back in Duval County classrooms Monday as the school district continues phasing out its hybrid learning model.

Seventh and eighth graders will return to five days a week in-person education Monday after spending part of the first month of the school year doing virtual education. Sixth graders returned to full-time in the classroom last week and high school students go back on Sept. 28.

Duval County Public Schools offered students in middle and high schools the hybrid in-person/online when schools reopened Aug. 20 after Superintendent Diana Greene received permission from the Florida Department of Education’s emergency order waiver that mandated all schools reopen with a brick-and-mortar option five days a week.

“We’ve had a manageable experience with COVID-19 under the hybrid attendance pattern. A measured, phased return to having all students on campus Monday through Friday will be extremely beneficial in bridging to larger attendance in school facilities,” Greene said in a statement at the time.

Duval County said the phasing out of hybrid learning does not have any impact on students learning via Duval Homeroom or Duval Virtual Instruction Academy. I

This comes as DCPS added three new COVID-19 cases to its student body total on Saturday and one new confirmed case of the virus among its staff members.