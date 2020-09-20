GBI investigating fatal police-involved shooting in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A man is dead after he was shot by Brunswick police Saturday night, officials said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations was called in to investigate a shooting that appeared to have happened somewhere between Newcastle and Bay streets in downtown Brunswick.

Investigators are still gathering details, but said no officers were injured in the shooting.

Police taped off the area of Monck Street from Newcastle to Bay streets Saturday night.

Investigators were seen bagging evidence outside of the crime scene tape. One piece of evidence looked like a car key.

On Grant street, there were cones and evidence markers near an SUV close to the intersection. News4Jax saw the fire department arrive and spray the ground right behind the SUV, as if they were cleaning something up.

Investigators brought out flashlights and metal detectors as they looked through Jekyll Square.

Brunswick’s mayor and a city commissioner told News4Jax they came out to make sure the investigation would be done properly.

“We certainly want to make sure that our citizens understand this situation, so they know the details and facts as they are,” Commissioner Vincent Williams said.

“We realize that something tragic has happened again here in our community and the GBI is here to investigate it, and we are going to do all we can to make sure the public is aware of what’s going on," Mayor Cornell Harvey said.

Kim Neal told News4Jax reporter Marilyn Parker that she wasn’t far from the shooting when it happened.

“I was just getting off work. I had just locked the door, was walking to my car and by the time I got to my car door, I heard the shot. It was, like, ‘Pow, pow, pow, pow,’” Neal said. “It was even a minute, it was two minutes, and two police cars coming down Newcastle behind my car going towards the shooting area.”

Neal said she did not witness anyone running from the scene.

The GBI told News4Jax there should be more information released Sunday. News4Jax is still waiting for the official GBI report. Once we get that info, we will update you on air and online.