Crash traps semi driver in cab; snarls I-95 traffic at JTB

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Rescue crews had to free the driver of a tractor-trailer after it overturned Monday afternoon on Interstate 95 southbound just past J. Turner Butler Boulevard.

The big rig was on its side off the road and a second large truck that may have been involved in the same crash was seen in the left-hand lane of the highway.

The crash happened about 1 p.m. For the first hour, one southbound lane remained open until one vehicle was towed away and a second lane reopened.

The Florida Highway Patrol has not released details of how the crash occurred and the extent of any damages.

Live FDOT camera of traffic in the area