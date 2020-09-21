Northeast Florida food bank gets 12,500 meals in donations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Northeast Florida has struggled with food insecurity on an even deeper level since the pandemic started. Feeding Northeast Florida has seen two or three times as many households are seeking food assistance.

Typically, Feeding Northeast Florida receives donations from food distributors and grocery store chains. The need for food in Northeast Florida has enhanced in the last six months due to the pandemic. Because of the supply and demand results of COVID-19, panic buying and the resulting disruption to supply chains, those donations haven’t been able to come in bulk. Luckily, things are changing.

Walmart, Tyson and Bimbo Bakeries USA are doing something to help.

From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at 1116 Edgewood Avenue North, the companies hold a small, socially-distanced presentation to commemorate their donation of 15,000 pounds of bread and chicken (10,000 pounds of chicken; 5,000 pounds of bread) to Feeding Northeast Florida Food Bank. This is the equivalent of 12,500 meals.

Amidst the global pandemic, Feeding America has projected that a 46% increase of people could be food insecure. This would include 18 million children -- one in every four children -- who could be food insecure in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.