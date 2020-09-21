Pilot killed in plane crash in north of Hilliard

HILLIARD, Fla. – A pilot died when a small plane crashed Monday afternoon in a wooded area near the Florida/Georgia border, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said they got a call at 2:50 p.m. that a plane went down near Trinity Lane, north of Hilliard. The pilot was the only person aboard the plane registered out of Palm Coast.

The name of the pilot and details about the plane were not yet available.

News4Jax has a crew on the way to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.