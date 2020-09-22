Federal lawsuit filed against ex-pastor who was sentenced to jail on sex offenses

A new lawsuit obtained Tuesday by News4Jax accuses Cameron Giovanelli -- an ex-Maryland pastor who once pleaded guilty to sex offenses -- of defamation.

Giovanelli was once an associate pastor for Immanuel Baptist Church on Normandy Boulevard. While there, he was charged in a 2007 sexual abuse case involving Sarah Jackson, a Maryland woman, while she was a student at a Baltimore-area Baptist church and school where Giovanelli was the pastor.

News4Jax made the decision to identify Jackson because she went public with her allegations. Giovanelli pleaded guilty in December to fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault charges as part of a deal that dropped charges including sexual abuse of a minor. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, followed by five years probation.

Now, Jackson has now filed a federal lawsuit against Immanuel Baptist Church, Giovanelli, and his wife Sarah. Jackson is suing for damages from defamation, alleging various false statements made over the internet attacking Jackson, and causing “irreparable damage.”

Examples of the statements were made in the court document:

The lawsuit alleges the false statements were made with malice and in an attempt to protect the financial interests of the defendants. It bears noting, the suit mentions that Giovanelli and his wife are now citizens of Iowa.