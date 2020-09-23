Fear Trails: Outdoor haunted experience coming to Yulee

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Grab your walking shoes and crucifix. A new outdoor haunted experience is coming to Nassau County.

Fear Trails will be a five-night experience at a 35-acre active timber farm in Yulee.

“Legend has it these woodlands and pine trees, milled by old man Peabody, are haunted,” the website says. “When night falls, the forest comes to life and no one is safe.”

According to the Fear Trails website, there are five different attractions to choose from: Hylophobia, The Mill, The Ring, The Range and The Campground.

Attractions include tours of the mill, walking and even paintball with zombies. Individual tickets start at $25 each, with group and corporate rates available for parties over 12.

5 Day Haunted Experience on 35-Acres

Saturday, October 17, 6:30pm - 11:00 pm

Friday, October 23, 6:30pm - 11:00 pm

Saturday, October 24, 6:30pm - 11:00 pm

Friday, October 30, 6:30pm - 11:00 pm

Saturday, October 31, 6:30pm - 11:00 pm