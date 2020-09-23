Jacksonville veterans voice support for Biden ahead of President Trump’s campaign visit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group of Jacksonville veterans on Wednesday gathered virtually to voice their support for presidential candidate Joe Biden and explain why they would not be voting for Republican President Donald Trump in November.

The four local veterans who spoke were united in their feeling that Trump has been selfish while serving as commander-in-chief and has not done enough to support current and former members of the military.

“Never during my military career or in my life have I ever heard such disrespect, disregard, disparaging comments and betrayal of my brothers and sisters in arms from a commander-in-chief,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Michele Jones, a retired Army veteran who served for 25 years. “As a veteran and a citizen of this country, I support Joe Biden.”

The veterans who spoke referenced reports that Trump ignored intelligence that indicated Russia paid or offered to pay bounties to Taliban fighters to kill American soldiers as well as reports that he called Americans who died in war “losers” and “suckers” as to why they are choosing to support Biden. Trump has denied both reports.

“I’ve long been deeply troubled and personally offended by President Trump’s demeanor and conduct, especially as it relates to his attitude toward military service,” said Dave Rogers, who served in the Navy for 22 years and worked at Mayport Naval Station. “His contempt for American heroes like Sen. John McCain, or his disdain for Gold Star families that don’t happen to support him, are deeply offensive to me, especially from a man of wealth and privilege who has never served this country, even in the office he now holds.”

Trump has publicly expressed support for U.S. troops, calling them “our heroes.”

Rogers said he was not surprised that McCain’s widow, Cindy McCain, endorsed Biden for president on Tuesday.

“He supports the troops and knows what it means for someone who has served,” McCain told The Associated Press of Biden in a telephone interview Tuesday. “Not only to love someone who has served but understands what it means to send a child into combat. We’ve been great friends for many years, but we have a common thread in that we are Blue Star families.”

Joseph Macedo George, a retired Naval officer from Jacksonville, said Trump has displayed a lack of leadership from the White House.

“Joe Biden is a proven leader,” George said. “He has values and is someone who we can trust in the White House. He will make sure that men and women who fought for this country have someone to fight for them. He’s a leader who will rebuild this country and unite this country.”

The veterans gathered a day before Trump is scheduled to visit Jacksonville on Thursday evening for a campaign rally at Cecil Airport.

According to the campaign’s events page, gates for the “Great American Comeback Rally” will be open at 4 p.m. with Trump scheduled to appear at 7 p.m.