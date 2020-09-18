President Trump to campaign in Jacksonville on Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – President Donald Trump will visit Jacksonville on Thursday evening for a campaign rally at Cecil Airport.

According to the campaign’s events page, gates for the “Great American Comeback Rally” will be open at 4 p.m. with Trump scheduled to appear at 7 p.m. Tickets are required, first-come first-serve, limited to two per mobile phone number.

Trump is holding similar events in Minnesota on Friday night, North Carolina on Saturday, Ohio on Monday and Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

In July, President Trump scrapped plans for a four-night Republican National Convention celebration in Jacksonville due to coronavirus concerns. The event that had been set to draw more than 10,000 people.

It was not immediately clear how many people would be able to attend the event next week, but the number of new daily cases reported in Duval County and the state have decreased significantly since July.

Still, event attendees must sign a waiver before registering for tickets.

“By registering for this event, you understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present,” the waiver reads. “In attending the event, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19, and waive, release, and discharge Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; the host venue; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers from any and all liability under any theory, whether in negligence or otherwise, for any illness or injury.”