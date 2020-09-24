Atlantic Beach Police searching for stolen art sculpture

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – The Atlantic Beach Police Department is searching for a sculpture that was stolen from the Town Center.

Officials said the phoenix art piece went missing on or around September 20, 2020.

It appears to have been cut at the base and removed from the pedestal, the department said.

If you have any information on the suspect or where the sculpture is now, please contact Det. J. Fissel #1121 at 904-247-5859 ext. 5962.