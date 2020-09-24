84ºF

Local News

Atlantic Beach Police searching for stolen art sculpture

Have you seen it?

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Atlantic Beach, Local
Atlantic Beach Police Department
Atlantic Beach Police Department

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – The Atlantic Beach Police Department is searching for a sculpture that was stolen from the Town Center.

Officials said the phoenix art piece went missing on or around September 20, 2020.

It appears to have been cut at the base and removed from the pedestal, the department said.

If you have any information on the suspect or where the sculpture is now, please contact Det. J. Fissel #1121 at 904-247-5859 ext. 5962.

The pictured art sculpture phoenix was stolen from Town Center on or around September 20, 2020. It appears to have been...

Posted by Atlantic Beach Police Department on Thursday, September 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: