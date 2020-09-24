Man with Alzheimer’s missing, last seen walking towards river

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help looking for missing 77-year-old Norman Wayne Cunningham. He’s been missing since at least 5 this morning.

Cunningham was last seen walking south on Ocean Street near the intersection of East Church Street in the direction of the St. Johns River.

Police said Cunningham has Alzheimer’s and hasn’t taken his routine medication today.

He’s thought to be wearing a black Coca-Cola logo pajama outfit. He’s 5′10″ and about 140lbs.

If you see Cunnginham call JSO at (904) 630-0500.