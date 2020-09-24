Nassau County votes in favor of ending mask mandate

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – During a special meeting, Nassau County commissioners voted Wednesday evening in favor of ending its mask mandate, according to a county spokesperson.

Sabrina Robertson, with the County Manager’s Office, said the board voted 3-2 to end the mandate, which is effective at noon Thursday. Masks will still be required at all county facilities.

Robertson said residents are still strongly encouraged to wear masks when unable to socially distance and that businesses can still implement their own mask mandates.

An executive order outlining the new guidelines will be issued Thursday.