Jacksonville to get new Veterans Affairs facility

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – During his rally Thursday night at Cecil Field, President Donald Trump announced a new Veterans Affairs facility would be coming to Jacksonville.

News4Jax has learned the Southpoint and University locations will be replaced by the new facility.

The new location, which has yet to be announced, will be approximately 164,000 square feet. It will have primary care, mental health, onsite radiology, optometry and audiology services.

The location on Jefferson Street in Springfield will continue to operate.