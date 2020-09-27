St. Augustine commissioners, public works director to discuss flooding

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – During Monday’s St. Augustine City Commission meeting, Public Works Director Reuben Franklin will provide an After Action Report regarding the flooding that occurred throughout the city as a result of the nor’easter earlier this month.

As part of the discussion with commissioners, Franklin will make recommendations for community outreach and workshops to address what happened in specific areas and neighborhoods.

During the nor’easter, some streets in downtown St. Augustine had standing water during high tides.

Downpours Sunday also led to some flooding in St. Augustine. Cordova Street had at least two feet of water. And on West Castillo Drive, a car got stuck in standing water.

According to the National Weather Service Jacksonville, flooding also led to the closure of King Street from Ponce de Leon Boulevard to the area of Whitney Street.

Flooding in St Augustine has resulted in multiple road closures, including King St from Ponce De Leon Blvd to past Whitney St. Flooded areas include Anastasia Island, North City, and in the area of Oyster Creek.



Drive with caution and avoid flooded roads!#flwx #jaxwx — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) September 27, 2020

News4Jax meteorologist Danielle Uliano said some parts of St. Johns and Flagler counties got 4-6 inches of rain Sunday.