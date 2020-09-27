St. Augustine Flea Market closes after 35 years of business

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Augustine Flea Market on State Road 207 near Interstate 95 has closed after 35 years of business.

The market, which was only open on weekends, shut down at 4 p.m. Sunday.

“We were only open Saturday and Sunday, 9 to 4, for customers," said Justin Smoot, manager of the St. Augustine Flea Market for the last three years. “They sell anything from antiques, some new stuff, but most of its used. A lot of the markets have went to all new stuff. That’s what I love about this place. You can find something that’s used that you wanted for all of your life.”

Smoot said he will miss the vendors and the comradery the most.

“It’s basically like a big family, everybody in the market. Me telling them they had to leave was the worst part of my job. A lot of the people around here are really good people,” Smoot said. "The people around here are a tight-knit community.”

Smoot said the owners sold the property to Baptist Health.

“I think the hospital being here will help more people," he said.

Charles Burgess and his wife, Donna, own Out on a Leash Pet Supplies. This December at the market would have marked 16 years for the couple.

“We had a really good run here," said Charles Burgess. “We are going to miss it."

“When anyone would bring their pet in, we would always take the picture of their pet then we would post it up here and put them in our photo albums," explained Donna Burgess. “We had one man come in, and he said his dog died and he did not have a picture of his dog and he said, ‘Can I have it?’ And I said, ‘Of course you can.’”

Smoot said the vendors will have two weeks to vacate the property.