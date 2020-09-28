Heavy rains submerge car lot in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The owner of Castanga Auto Sales in St. Augustine is salvaging what he can after his lot was submerged in floodwaters during torrential downpours.

Flooding was an issue over the weekend in areas from State Road 312 to State Road 207 and along US-1. Stan Selecky is the owner of the car lot, which is tucked away on the corner of State Road 207 and Ponce de Leon Boulevard.

“About 27 cars on property and we got 80 percent or 85 percent flooded. So maybe we can save three cars," Selecky said.

The lot was drenched Sunday afternoon. Selecky said it’s the first time he’s experienced flooding this torrential that wasn’t due to a hurricane.

“The difference is when a hurricane came we know it’s coming so we moved the cars to a higher sitting lot," he said.

The car lot is located at the lowest point on the street and floods easily during heavy rainfall. There is a city pump next to the property to help, but Selecky said it hasn’t been doing its job properly.

“We are not sure what to do. We’re trying to go to the city and talk to them," Selecky said.

During a City Commission meeting on Monday, Reuben Franklin, the Public Works director, was expected to provide an after action report regarding the flooding that occurred throughout the city as the result of a recent nor’easter.

People in St. Johns and Flagler counties saw four to six inches of rain Sunday afternoon. More showers and storms are in the forecast as a cold front approaches Tuesday night.