Ultra-rare blue moon will illuminate Halloween sky

Two full moons will light up the sky in October

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

(Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Halloween just got a little more spooky.

If you’re out trick-or-treating and hear a howling wolf... it might be due to the rare blue moon illuminating the sky.

That’s right... and it apparently only happens once in a blue moon! *see what I did there*

Two full moons will light up the sky in October, which only happens about every three years, Prevention reports.

This year’s Harvest Moon will peak on Thursday, Oct. 1. Then, the Blue Halloween Hunter’s Moon will appear on Oct. 31st!

Skygazers will be thrilled with this lineup!

