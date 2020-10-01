Lake City police arrest man accused of driving through Black Lives Matter protest in Virginia

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A man suspected of driving a pickup truck through a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters in Virginia Beach this summer was arrested Wednesday in Lake City, police said.

A Lake City Police Department spokesperson told News4Jax that Emanuel William Wilder, 20, was captured while officers were looking for a battery suspect in the area of U.S. Highway 90 late Wednesday night.

According to the spokesperson, Wilder fit the description of the person they were looking for, but he ended up not being the suspect in the battery investigation. The spokesperson said that when an officer ran Wilder’s name, it came back as a person wanted by police in Virginia.

Last week, an arrest warrant was issued for Wilder after he failed to show up to court two consecutive times to answer charges for reckless driving, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and abusive language.

All four of those charges are misdemeanors that stem from an incident in Virginia Beach in late May when multiple news cameras and cellphone cameras recorded Wilder allegedly driving through a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters, causing them to run for cover. Video from a helicopter showed protestors narrowly escaping out of the truck’s path before it sped away.

Wilder was eventually arrested and was awaiting his day in court to answer to the charges in connection to the protest incident, but when he failed to show up at two consecutive court hearing, the warrant was issued for his arrest.

As of Thursday afternoon, Wilder remained in the Columbia County jail without bond awaiting extradition back to Virginia.