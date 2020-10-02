Spend the night in Hell at this Michigan Airbnb

Hell, Mich. – To celebrate Halloween, Airbnb wants you to go to Hell... Michigan!

Guests can now book an Airbnb for a “Hell on earth” tiny home in the small town. It’s been dubbed the “Spookiest Airbnb Stay on Earth.”

The house for two includes a fire pit, outdoor movie screen for scary movies, a queen of the damned bed and gothic sitting area, Airbnb said.

The “Mayor” of Hell Invites You to the Spookiest Airbnb Stay on Earth

The self-proclaimed mayor of the unincorporated town, John Colone, is offering his “Mayor’s Lair” for three nights in October.

The stay is actually scary cheap! You can be mayor-for-the day for just $31. The 31 is inspired by October 31st -- Halloween.

“I am the biggest Halloween fan in the world (and the underworld), so I hope that our little slice of paradise can fill fellow Halloween lovers with all of the frightful chills and spooky sensations of the season,” Colone told Airbnb. “And to our guests and soon-to-be Mayors, I trust you’ll find that there is no place more welcoming than Hell on Earth—we can’t wait to show you a helluva good time!”

Unfortunately for Floridians and Georgians, you have to be a Michigan resident.

Would you like to spend a night in Hell?

Click here for more information.