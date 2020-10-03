61ºF

Green Cove Springs apartment building fire contained

No injures have been reported.

Madison Roberts, Associate Producer

Green Cove Springs, FL – Clay County Fire Rescue responded to a 3 story apartment building fire at the 200 block of St. Johns Avenue in Green Cove Springs.

At about 5 a.m., crews said the fire was out and confined to the outside decks of the complex.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.

