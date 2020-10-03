Green Cove Springs apartment building fire contained

Green Cove Springs, FL – Clay County Fire Rescue responded to a 3 story apartment building fire at the 200 block of St. Johns Avenue in Green Cove Springs.
At about 5 a.m., crews said the fire was out and confined to the outside decks of the complex.
Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.
Update 5:00 AM- The fire was quickly extinguished and confined to the exterior decks of the 3 story apartment building. Firefighters are investigating the cause. pic.twitter.com/QD2ktnlu9t— Clay County Fire Rescue (@ClayFireRescue) October 3, 2020