Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office looking for escaped inmate

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for information regarding an escaped inmate.

Police say 28-year-old Cody Lane was incarcerated at the Dinsmore Correction Facility, charged with burglary and theft, and was on work release at the time he escaped.

Officials say Lane had just finished a shift at his current job, and when the transition house employee tried to pick him up, Lane ran away, removing the tracking device he was wearing.

JSO says Lane is 5′10, has brown hair, and was last seen wearing a red Zaxby’s shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.