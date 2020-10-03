Police find pedestrian with life-threatening injuries, searching for hit-and-run driver

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office found a pedestrian with life-threatening-injuries on Beach Boulevard Friday night, following a hit-and-run accident.

JSO arrived at the scene around 10:30 p.m. Responding officers found an adult male in the road. That victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers spoke with a witness at the scene. According to that source, a vehicle headed westbound struck the pedestrian as he was attempting to cross Beach Boulevard.

JSO says its Traffic Homicide is leading an investigation into the incident. Evidence found at the scene indicates the suspect’s car may be a dark-colored Dodge, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Detectives believe that vehicle has front-end damage, including a missing grill and “Dodge” emblem.

Police are asking anyone with details that could help investigators to contact JSO either by phone at (904) 630-0500 or by email at JSOcrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).