12-year-old girl exposed to COVID-19 through father’s work

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Elizabeth McNew’s death sent shockwaves through the Atlantic Beach community.

McNew died Sept. 25 of complications after contracting COVID-19, and News4Jax has since learned she caught the novel coronavirus from her father, who was exposed to it through his work as a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office corrections officer.

While McNew’s father and older brother both tested positive for COVID-19, neither got sick as a result.

RELATED: 12-year-old Mayport Middle student dies of COVID-19 complications

“Elizabeth was one of the most caring, loving children I’ve ever met in my life,” said Alexia Adcock-Stanford, who taught McNew during an after-school athletics program last year at Atlantic Beach Elementary, the school she attended before continuing on to Mayport Coastal Sciences Middle School as a sixth grader.

McNew was enrolled in Duval HomeRoom, a virtual schooling option for Jacksonville families. Because of that, she had not been attending classes in person this year.

Adcock-Stanford said McNew’s father, whose job is considered essential, went through a daily ritual of decontaminating himself after returning from work at the Duval County jail, which has seen a significant number of COVID-19 cases among inmates.

She said the McNew family did everything possible to prevent the spread of the virus at home. “I think when you are in a situation when your home is smaller, there’s no area to isolate,” she said.

Members of the Atlantic Beach Elementary School community are trying to help the family raise money for pay for mounting medical bills. “We don’t want them to worry about trying to pay their bills and going to work right now,” said Sarah Daye, who started a GoFundMe with the goal of raising $250,000.

To learn more or to make a donation, visit the GoFundMe page.