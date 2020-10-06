Jacksonville man accused of raping teen in St. Johns County

A 20-year-old Jacksonville man has been charged with raping a teenage girl last year in St. Johns County.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Austin Missinne forced himself on the girl on Nov. 3, 2019, in the victim’s car.

The report said when Missinne forced the victim to kiss him and touched her in private places, she said no and told him to get out of the car. She told deputies he became enraged, beating on the dashboard and threatening her for not giving him “what he wanted.”

She said she tried to get out of the vehicle, but he prevented her, then continued to abuse her and raped her.

Deputies said during a call with the victim that was monitored by authorities, Missinne made several statements admitting that he raped the victim, including “I forced you to have sex with me” and “I raped you.”

Missinne was arrested Monday and charged with sexual assault of a victim older than 12 but younger than 18 by a person 18 years or older. The report says he was also charged with false imprisonment.

There are resources available if you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault. To speak with someone immediately, call 800-656-HOPE to be connected with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.

You can also contact the 24-hour rape crisis hotline serving St. Johns County at 904-824-1555 or the 24-hour hotline serving Duval, Nassau and Baker counties at 904-721-7273.

In Fernandina Beach, the Weaver Center offers crisis assistance at 1303 Jasmine St. from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Also in Nassau County, Micah’s Place is available for crisis assistance at 904-225-9979.