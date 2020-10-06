2 people shot in St. Augustine, hospitalized for treatment

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Two people have been flown to a hospital for treatment after a shooting Tuesday night in St. Augustine, according to a spokesperson for the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Chuck Mulligan, with the Sheriff’s Office, told News4Jax that deputies were given a description of the suspected shooter and that the person fled on foot. He said the Sheriff’s Office located a person matching the description and that they were talking to that person, but he could not confirm that a suspect had been arrested.

The shooting was reported on Florida Club Boulevard, which is off State Road 16. Circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear. The Sheriff’s Office said that the conditions of the two people shot were unclear.

Shortly before 8 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said via Twitter that people in the area of Florida Club Boulevard should remain aware of there surroundings and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

News4Jax is working to gather more information.