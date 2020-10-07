Fernandina Beach extends its mask mandate

The Fernandina Beach City Commission voted Tuesday to extend its mask mandate another month, even as Nassau County officials have lifted a similar mandate.

That means everyone over the age of 6 must continue wearing a face mask or face covering while in public indoor spaces, including employees and customers at businesses within city limits.

There are, however, exceptions for certain cases such as people dining at a restaurant or a patient visiting the dentist. The order does not apply to first responders and other public safety personnel.

The mandate will remain in place through Nov. 6, according to a copy of the measure.

The city’s extension comes two weeks after the Nassau County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 to halt its own countywide mask mandate, except within county buildings. Notably, the board left the door open to bringing back the mask mandate in the event that COVID-19 cases spike.

It’s up to individual businesses to decide if they want to require masks, according to county staff, who said residents are still encouraged to wear them when they can’t maintain a safe social distance in public.