Shad Khan’s luxury yacht 'Kismet’ for sale for $199M

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Do you happen to have $199,039,663 laying around? If so, you can buy Shad Khan’s yacht.

The Kismet, delivered by luxury yacht builders Lurssen in 2014, has been listed for sale.

The award-winning superyacht is 312 ft. and can hold 16 guests in 8 different rooms. The master bedroom features a private deck complete with a Jacuzzi and access to the yacht’s helipad.

Other features include a sundeck complete with a swimming pool, full-service spa, and outdoor fireplace.

The website said the yacht represents “the highest quality superyacht available to sale in the world today."

The yacht was last seen on Monday when Shad Khan and the city made the Lot J development project, WOKV reports.

