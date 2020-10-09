No RV City, Bold City Bash during Georgia-Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fans will notice some changes around TIAA Bank Field this year when the Florida Gators go head-to-head with the Georgia Bulldogs for their annual matchup.

According to a news release Friday from the city, this year’s game will take place with limited capacity. Additionally, RV City and ancillary events such as the Hall of Fame luncheon and Duuuval’s Bold City Bash aren’t happening in 2020.

“We are both thankful and excited that we are able to carry on with the game this year. We have implemented and will continue to maintain regulations for the safety of all those attending,” Mayor Lenny Curry said in a prepared statement.

The game at TIAA Bank Field is on Nov. 7 at 3:30 p.m. The annual tradition first started playing in Jacksonville back in 1933.