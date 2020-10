ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – A person was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after being rescued from the ocean off Atlantic Beach, authorities said.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said the swimmer was in serious condition.

Authorities said because of medical privacy laws they can’t release any details about the swimmer’s gender or age.

It’s unclear where exactly along the beach the rescue took place.

There are red flag warnings up at the beach, indicating dangerous surf conditions in the ocean.