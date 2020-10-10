Young man accused of punching older man over flag dispute in Nocatee

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are asking for help to identify a man they say punched an older man in the head during a dispute over a flag in the Nocatee area.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, an “elderly gentleman” asked the man, who is possibly in his 20s, to remove a flag from his golf cart because it contained profanity.

There were children in the area, deputies said.

“The young man then punched the elderly gentleman in the head, knocking him to the ground, before taking off in his golf cart,” deputies wrote in a post on Facebook.

Deputies included photos of a person of interest in the battery.

If you can identify him or know his location, you are asked to call the SJCSO non-emergency line at 904-824-8304 and let the operator know you have information on the Nocatee case.