Celebrity Chef Kenny Gilbert, wife open new eatery in Springfield

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new restaurant is coming to Springfield.
Local chef Kenny Gilbert and his wife, Anna, will be opening a new restaurant before the end of the month.
“...being here as a resident in the community I wanted to open up something that’s missing in the community and something that is affordable...” Kenny Gilbert, Chef and Owner, said.
The “fast casual” menu idea was something that he and his wife came up with. The idea blossomed during COVID-19 as businesses were slowly wilting from a downtown economy and lockdown. At home he was coming up with new recipes.
“When there was nothing open, I was cooking extra meals just kind of donating my time and efforts,” Gilbert said.
He’s been cooking for friends, family and nurses, including his wife, who have been working during the pandemic.
Now, those quick ideas will find a home in their new restaurant.
Gilbert has been a chef for 28 years and is very well-known. He has even cooked for Oprah.
As Gilbert and his wife prepare to open their new business, it’s a sign of resilience for local business owners in Springfield.
He said the new business will be open before the end of the month.
View this post on Instagram
Monday 10/12 Vegetarian Three Bean Chili with Red Quinoa, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Scallions and Jalapeno Cornbread $10 each/with Grilled Chicken $13 Chef Kenny’s Private Chef Services Mission To cook for my local community during this time of Pandemic Crisis. My time and services are donated and I am simply asking for the fee associated with the meal to be donated to cover the meals. Pre orders, 24 hours in advance, are encouraged. ***note: I take orders up to 5:45 pm based on availability. Stay safe and thank you for your support. Text orders to: 3058499350. Provide order, name, email and method of payment. Method of Donated Payments: Cash, Apple Pay, Venmo, Cash App, PayPal Pick up location: 1902 north market street, Jacksonville FL 32206 Pick up Time: 4-6 PM...text me when you are 15 minutes away from your pick up time please. Chef Kenny’s Summer Pickles: $8/16 oz Pint... Okra x 2 pints available Watermelon Rind x 2 pints available XO Sauce: $16/8 oz Mason Jar....***new price Sauces $10/16 oz container Nam Prik - Thai Hot Sauce Chipotle Peach BBQ Sauce Roasted Chili Oil #quarantinewhippin #904 #jacksonville #florida #springfield #staysafe #duval #curbsidepickup #feedingmycommunity #thechefandthenurse #condiments #sauces #homemade #fastcasual #chili #vegetarian
View this post on Instagram
Tuesday 10/6 Taco Bowl Spanish Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, Chipotle BBQ Chicken $14 each Text orders to: 3058499350. Provide order, name, email and method of payment. Method of Donated Payments: Cash, Apple Pay, Venmo, Cash App, PayPal Pick up location: 1902 north market street, Jacksonville FL 32206 Pick up Time: 4-6 PM...text me when you are 15 minutes away from your pick up time please. #quarantinewhippin #904 #jacksonville #florida #springfield #staysafe #duval #curbsidepickup #feedingmycommunity #thechefandthenurse #condiments #sauces #homemade #fastcasual #friedchicken #biscuits #champagne