Celebrity Chef Kenny Gilbert, wife open new eatery in Springfield

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new restaurant is coming to Springfield.

Local chef Kenny Gilbert and his wife, Anna, will be opening a new restaurant before the end of the month.

“...being here as a resident in the community I wanted to open up something that’s missing in the community and something that is affordable...” Kenny Gilbert, Chef and Owner, said.

The “fast casual” menu idea was something that he and his wife came up with. The idea blossomed during COVID-19 as businesses were slowly wilting from a downtown economy and lockdown. At home he was coming up with new recipes.

“When there was nothing open, I was cooking extra meals just kind of donating my time and efforts,” Gilbert said.

He’s been cooking for friends, family and nurses, including his wife, who have been working during the pandemic.

Now, those quick ideas will find a home in their new restaurant.

Gilbert has been a chef for 28 years and is very well-known. He has even cooked for Oprah.

As Gilbert and his wife prepare to open their new business, it’s a sign of resilience for local business owners in Springfield.

He said the new business will be open before the end of the month.