JEA committee votes to once again subpoena Tim Baker

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Political consultant Tim Baker, who advised Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, is once again being subpoenaed by the City Council due to his role during the talks of a potential JEA sale.

Baker, along with a host of others, has been questioned by an attorney for the special committee looking into the botched sale plan. He testified in September, but during a special meeting Monday, the committee said it wants more information about his role when he was consulting for JEA and Florida Power and Light.

“There appeared to be a conflict of interest when he was serving both Florida Power and Light and JEA board at the same time,” said Steve Busey, counsel for the committee.

A statement from Baker reads:

“This is an unconstitutional overreach by the committee, and I look forward to vigorously defending my constitutional rights.”

The committee hopes to issue a report of its findings by the beginning of December. A federal investigation is also underway.