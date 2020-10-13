Legislation calls for $250K settlement for former pension chief

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a lawsuit and criticism by the mayor, the former head of the Police and Fire Pension Fund, John Keane, is set to walk away with $250,000.

Keane, along with three other pension board employees, had a special retirement fund created in 2000.

Keane sued after Mayor Lenny Curry cut back his retirement benefits. He won that case earlier this year.

Keane and Curry have been at odds over the amount of his pension.

Five years ago, News4Jax learned that Keane, as part of that special pension program, could receive $235,000 per year in benefits. In legislation introduced Tuesday to the Jacksonville City Council, it calls for the $250,000 settlement for Keane, and he will also receive his original pension.

The settlement must be approved by the City Council.