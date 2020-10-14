Family gathers to remember woman, 22, killed in Roosevelt Boulevard crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of 22-year-old Chelsey Turner gathered to remember her life on Tuesday after she was killed in a car crash early Sunday morning on Roosevelt Boulevard.

Turner’s mother, Michelle Green, is so proud of her daughter’s life and is asking for both support to comfort the family and help to find out exactly what happened.

“It’s hard to bury your daughter,” Green said. “I just asked for all the prayers.”

Friends gathered near Roosevelt Boulevard and Plymouth Street, near Florida State College at Jacksonville’s Kent Campus, to sing the praises of Turner, who family said had a beautiful voice, loved life and who was dedicated to her faith.

“We’ve got people who we don’t even know that’s contacted us, talking about how she loved the Lord,” said Turner’s grandmother, Linda Howard.

Turner was one of two people killed in Sunday’s crash in which arriving rescue crews appeared to have cut into one of the cars involved.

At the vigil, Green also thanked anonymous good Samaritans who stopped to help her daughter.

“Everyone that was out here with my daughter on the night that she was in the accident, that came before the paramedics got here, whatever you did to help my daughter, I appreciate it,” she said.