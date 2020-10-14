Fletcher High moves all instruction online due to ‘multiple cases of COVID-19’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Beginning Thursday, students of Fletcher High School will be learning at home through at least Monday, according to a message from the school’s principal.

“We have become aware of multiple cases of COVID-19 impacting our school community. Because of a number of cases, we will transition all students to online instruction,” Principal James Ledford states in the recorded message.

The principal didn’t say how many cases have been reported. According to the Duval County school district’s website, there have been five reported cases at the school as of Tuesday including four students and one staff member.

In addition to classes moving online, Ledford said there will be no athletics or after-school activities, including Wednesday night’s junior varsity football game and the Friday night varsity football game.

The school will be thoroughly cleaned, Ledford said. The Department of Health is being consulted to perform contact tracing.

Ledford said parents can expect a call from him “on Monday or earlier” with information on when students might return to campus.

Should students need to pick up a laptop or WiFi hotspot, the school will be distributing hardware between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.