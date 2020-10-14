Freedom Crossing-Mill Creek football game postponed after players exposed to COVID-19

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The football teams at two St. Johns County middle schools had planned to meet on the gridiron Wednesday night, but the game was postponed after at least seven players on Freedom Crossing Academy’s team were found to have come in close contact with a positive case of COVID-19.

FCA was scheduled to play Mill Creek Academy at Plantation Park at 5 p.m.

🏈 Football Update: Tonight's game 10/14 MCA Mustangs vs. FCA Falcons has been postponed. Posted by Saint Johns Middle School Athletic Association on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

The decision to postpone the game was handed down by the St. Johns Middle School Athletics Association, the independent, private non-profit corporation which organizes and runs many of the St. Johns County School District’s middle school athletics programs. The association is not affiliated with the district beyond its licensing agreement.

“This year has presented a unique set of challenges for our Association and our membership, but we have made every effort to safely provide sports for those families who have decided to participate; following closely and adhering to CDC and DOH guidelines,” said SJMSAA football commissioner Jason Cutler in an emailed statement to News4Jax. “We have also mirrored the school district’s policies on quarantine.”

The commissioner said the decision to cancel the game was made out of caution.

“It is important to also note that each family has the ability to participate or not, based upon their own assessment and concern as well as their unique circumstances,” Cutler said. “Out of an abundance of caution, however, we have decided to postpone tonight’s game between Mill Creek Academy and Freedom Crossing Academy.”

Cutler added that the game will likely be made up in two weeks and that it will likely be played and billed as a bowl game.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated as more information is confirmed.