Duval County returns indictments charging 3 with first-degree murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A grand jury in Duval County on Thursday returned indictments charging three men with first-degree murder in three separate cases, according to a news release from the State Attorney’s Office.

Markas Fishburne

Markas Fishburne is also charged with kidnapping and tampering with evidence. He’s accused of killing a Jacksonville woman and stuffing her body into a storage bin.

Jacksonville police said the body of the woman -- 25-year-old Aisha Levy -- was found inside an apartment at Green Tree Place on the Southside. Investigators said her body had been wrapped up and stashed inside a plastic bin located inside a closet.

Paul Dixon

Paul Dixon, a convicted murderer, is charged in the death of his cellmate in the Duval County jail. News4Jax sources identified the man who died as David Ramirez, 50, who was a convicted child molester.

Both were serving life-sentences and trying to get out on appeal.

Dustine Westfall

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, in 2018, Jennifer Embree, 37, was shot and killed in a murder-for-hire targeting her boyfriend. Her boyfriend was shot in the head, but survived his injuries.

Police later arrested Justin Williamson and charged him with murder and attempted murder in the case, but detectives continued to investigate and said they later learned Williamson was hired by Dustine Westfall to kill Embree’s boyfriend.

Now that Fishburne, Dixon and Westfall have been indicted for first-degree murder, the State Attorney’s Office has 45 days to decide whether to seek the death penalty.