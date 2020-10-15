Kimberly Kessler expected in court this morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The woman accused of killing her co-worker at a Yulee hair salon, Kimberly Kessler, is expected back in court.

News4Jax expects to learn more about what’s next for Kessler, following the judge’s ruling that Kessler is competent to stand trial.

THE LATEST: Kimberly Kessler yells, curses during competency hearing

Kessler, who has been going on episodes of starvation and binge eating, was just 74 pounds when she appeared in court last week, but the judge found Kessler’s behavior is not driven by mental illness but a personality disorder.

The judge said he’s not opposed to having Kessler await trial at Florida State Hospital, but added: “there is no legal mechanism that would allow this for a competent defendant diagnosed solely with a personality disorder.”

The judge also noted he lacks the authority under law to place Kessler in a facility to keep her from “starving herself and causing death or serious internal damage.”

The hearing starts at 8:30 a.m. News4Jax will update this story as developments come in.