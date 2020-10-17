Life threatening crash on Beach Blvd

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers arrived on scene at 10:10 p.m on Beach Blvd. to find a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle.

The victim sustained life threatening injuries and was transported to the nearest hospital by JFRD.

The driver of the vehicle was on site and cooperating with the detectives. Traffic Homicide and Crime Scene Detectives responded to the scene to investigate.

JSO is asking for any witnesses to contact the police either by phone at 904-630-0500 or by email at JSOcrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).