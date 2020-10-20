Activists call on community to help catch Arlington youth football game shooter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local organization is calling on the community to help police catch the person who opened fire at a youth football game in Arlington Sunday night.

According to JSO, a 27-year-old man was fatally shot and a 7-year-old boy was injured during the attack.

“It was a vicious, cowardly act,” said Donald Foy, president of Men Against Destruction Defending Against Drugs and Social Disorder. “For you to come and begin shooting at a kids' athletic event...you killed a man in front of his child.”

The MAD DADS organization has been active in Jacksonville for more than 15 years, working to curb violent crime through community action.

“We’re asking the community to break the code of silence, and tell what they know, and that this individual can be removed from the streets,” Foy said. “We know that JSO was not there when it happened. So, they cannot solve it without the help of the community.”

An organizer of the Mentors of Tomorrow Athletic Assoc. Facebook page posted the following statement on Sunday night:

"On behalf of M.O.T staff our prayers and condolences are with the family impacted by today’s tragic events. Please understand that MOT was not directly involved with today’s incidents and pray all of our families and children present during that time are okay. In the 5 years with this program, we have NEVER been involved or this closely impacted by a circumstance such as this and places TOP PRIORITY on the safety of our kids, parents, staff and organization as a whole FIRST and FOREMOST. This is definitely new to us all and will be addressed accordingly. Antonio Hicks, Mentors of Tomorrow Athletic Assoc. [Facebook page]

Police are now looking for a grey or silver SUV. If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call JSO at (904) 630-0500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.