Man killed, 7-year-old injured in gunfire at Arlington youth football game

JACKSONVILLE, FLa. – A man was killed and a 7-year-old boy was injured Sunday evening in a shooting at a football game at an Arlington Athletic Association field next to Arlington Heights Elementary School, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said shots were fired just after 6 p.m. Witnesses told police that a grey SUV pulled up to the field, a man wearing a grey hoodie and mask got out of the vehicle and shot at the victims.

Multiple shots can be heard on video of the game obtained by News4Jax. The video shows players dropping to the ground and people in the crowd starting to run.

Police said both victims were taken to a hospital, where the man died. The boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives believe the two are related and could be father and son.

Police are now looking for the grey or silver vehicle. If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call JSO at (904) 630-0500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.