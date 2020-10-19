Gunfire at youth football game draws concern, outrage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The morning after a man was fatally shot and a 7-year-old boy was injured during a shooting at a youth football game in Arlington, Jacksonville’s mayor is among those speaking out over the latest deadly gun violence.

“The senseless violence that occurred in Jacksonville this weekend will not be tolerated," Mayor Lenny Curry said in a statement released by his office Monday. "To the victims and their families, I extend my deepest sympathy. To the 7-year-old child shot at the Arlington Athletic Association, my family and I are praying for your full recovery. As a father and former coach of youth athletes, this senseless act of violence is particularly distressing. Since taking office six years ago, I’ve ensured that my annual budgets provide the resources necessary for Sheriff Williams and JSO to protect and serve our City. While we are seeing progress with the crime-fighting programs and tools we’ve implemented, we must remain steadfast in our commitment to make Jacksonville a safer community for all citizens.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said officers were called to a report of shots fired about 6 p.m. Saturday. Homicide detectives said a man in a hoodie and wearing a mask got out of a silver or grey SUV and fired a gun at the victims in what investigators said appeared to be a targeted act. He then drove away.

Officers arrived at the field that adjoins Arlington Heights Elementary School just north of Arlington Road to find the man dead and the boy suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said both victims were taken to a hospital, where the man died. The boy is expected to recover.

The JSO no longer provides the identity for shootings or homicides but did say they believe the victims were father and son.

In a video a coach was shooting of the game, several gunshots could be heard, players dropped to the ground and people in the crowd started running.

This was the fourth shooting and third fatality in Arlington over the weekend. News4Jax records show 18 of 144 homicides in Jacksonville so far this year have been in Arlington.