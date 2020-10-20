Citing boom in business, Turner Pest Control holding job fair Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many businesses to scale back, business is booming for pest control companies. Locally, Turner Pest Control has seen so much growth in the past several months, it’s holding a job fair Tuesday, Oct. 20. Kelly Bricko is the company’s director of human resources.

“As our call volume increased, we had more service calls that were going out, and signing up new folks for business as well,” Bricko said.

Bricko says with more people staying at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re noticing more pest problems. That’s why the phones are ringing more.

“COVID actually had a little bit of a reverse effect, we got busier,” Bricko said. “As we got busier, we needed more people to kind of help us with that.”

Bricko says technician positions are needed the most, but internal positions are also available, including sales. Beyond the typical calls about ants, termites and mosquitoes, Bricko says Turner Pest Control is branching out.

“We also entered into an new service line during COVID-19,” Bricko said. “We opened up a disinfectant service.”

Turner now offers disinfection service for homes and businesses, including restaurants and health care facilities. Workers use misters to disinfect floors, walls, and frequently touched surfaces. Heading into the cooler winter months, pest control companies expect to see an increase in larger nuisances, like rats and mice.

Turner’s job fair runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20. The address is: 8400 Baymeadows Way, Suite #12.

Bricko also says the company will be following coronavirus-related guidelines to ensure a safe environment for the job fair.

“Wearing masks and keeping people socially distanced,” Bricko said. “We have it set up so we can provide interview all distanced apart.”

Hand sanitizer will also be available. Bricko says those who are interested in attending the job fair can sign up for a time slot on the company’s website.