Juniors, seniors sent home after 2 coronavirus cases confirmed at Providence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Junior and senior students were sent home Tuesday after two cases of coronavirus were confirmed at Providence School of Jacksonville.

According to an email from school leaders, two juniors from the school tested positive.

“All students who have interacted with these two students over the weekend or in class on Monday have been contacted, sent home, and asked to quarantine,” according to the email. “As a proactive step to prevent any further exposure and to allow us to do a deep clean of all high school classrooms, we will be doing virtual learning for all students in grades 9-12 tomorrow, Wednesday, October 21, 2020.”

Students in grades K-8 at the private school of 1,450 students will continue learning as normal on campus, the school said.

The school said it is not canceling any extra-curricular activities.

Fletcher High School and Douglas Anderson School of the Arts both made the decision in the last week to temporarily close their campuses due to an increase in the number of reported COVID-19 cases.