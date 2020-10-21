FBI raids pharmacy in Jacksonville’s Arlington area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – FBI agents were spotted Wednesday morning at the Cure Pharmacy on Merrill Road in Jacksonville’s Arlington neighborhood.

Video from a viewer showed the agents raiding the business, which is in a shopping center with several other businesses.

Investigators with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services were also at the scene, and agents were seen wheeling boxes out of the pharmacy.

An agent told News4Jax it’s all part of a court-authorized search warrant, but the agent declined to give more information about why the business was being raided.

A worker at a nearby business said he saw agents going into the business shortly after 9 a.m.

News4Jax has a crew at the scene working to learn more about the pharmacy and exactly why the agents are there.