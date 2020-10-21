Jacksonville police release ID, details in February shooting death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police on Wednesday asked for help to track down the shooters who killed a man in a Mandarin apartment complex parking lot in February.

Police identified the victim as Elias Alhirsh, 34, and said he was at the Sugar Mill Apartments on Crown Point Road on Feb. 26 visiting an acquaintance.

Police said as Alhirsh walked back to his car around 11:30 p.m., two men approached and the three got into a fight. Alhirsh was shot multiple times and the two men drove off in a dark colored sedan.

“The motive behind the murder and the relationship between the suspects and the victim are unknown,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Police asked for the community’s help to identify and arrest the suspects involved.

Anyone who has any information about the fatal shooting is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.