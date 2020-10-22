Jacksonville police investigate 3 shootings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police were called to investigate three shootings Wednesday evening.

Around 7 p.m., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, two people were pulling into an auto parts store on 103rd Street on the city’s Westside when they were shot and their vehicle was hit by gunfire. Police said the gunfire possibly came from inside a light blue Dodge Charger. The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

Just after 8 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office reported it was responding to a person shot on Wheat Road on the Westside.

And shortly before 10 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said, police responded to Arlington Expressway and discovered two men had been shot. Police said both men were in non-life-threatening condition. Police said the possible suspect vehicle is believed to be a silver Toyota Prius.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).