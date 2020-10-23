Boo! A Haunted Trail for Charity is coming to Julington Creek

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Get ready for a scary good time benefiting a good cause!

A one-night haunted trail is coming to Julington creek on Saturday, Oct. 24.

The event will feature a trek through the woods, several scare zones, food trucks, kids carnival games, snacks, a dance floor, prizes and more.

The website said: “The special fundraiser was set up by Robert & Justine DeGrave to help their daughters cheerleading team who are competing in an upcoming cheerleading competition as well as a funds benefitting Wolfson Children’s Hospital! DPR Construction will be matching the money raised to donate to Wolfson.”

Donations are encouraged at the door and all proceeds will go to charity.

Click here to register for a free ticket.

Scare Zones:

Spider mania

CDC zombie boiler room

The butcher shop

Witches and werewolf’s

Pennywise goodbye

Know before you go:

Food Truck (details coming soon) will be onsite serving food from 6-11pm!

Please wear closed toed shoes

Please bring a cash for donation to charity

Masks are encouraged

Parking:

If you live in Julington Creek, please ride your bikes or walk as parking in & around the neighborhood may be limited.

Date And Time:

Sat, October 24, 2020

6:00 PM – 11:00 PM EDT

Location:

4721 E Catbrier Ct

4721 East Catbrier Court

Jacksonville, FL 32259